TV

BAFTA 2024 TV awards: ‘Top Boy’ wins best drama series, Timothy Spall receives the trophy for best actor

Check out the full list of winners here
In frame: Top Boy (R), Timothy Spall (L)
In frame: Top Boy (R), Timothy Spall (L)

The BAFTAs rolled out the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall, celebrating the best in British television! Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan kept the night lively, while stars like Jeff Goldblum and Martine Freeman presented awards.

In frame: Top Boy (R), Timothy Spall (L)
Sonakshi, Vijay celebrate one year of OTT series 'Dahaad'

This year, The Crown and Black Mirror reigned supreme with the most nominations, but other shows like Slow Horses, Happy Valley and The Sixth Commandment also received a hearty round of applause. Newcomers like Hannah Waddhingham and Bella Ramsey joined seasoned veterans David Tennant and Elizabeth Debicki in the nominees’ circle.

The ceremony paid homage to beloved figures lost this year, including Matthew Perry and Ray Stevenson, before diving into the winners’ announcements!

Here’s a list of the night’s winners:

Best Single Documentary: Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family 

Special Award: Lorraine Kelly

Best Drama Series: Top Boy 

Best Scripted Comedy: Such Brave Girls 

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Baroness Floella Benjamin

Best Entertainment Performance: Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett

Best Limited Drama: The Sixth Commandment

Best International Series: Class Act 

Best Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley 

Best Leading Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment 

Best Supporting Actor: Matthew MacFadyen for Succession

Best Supporting Actress: Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Mawaan Rizwan for Juice 

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops

Best Entertainment Programme: Strictly Come Dancing 

Best Factual Entertainment: Celebrity Race Across the World 

Best Factual Series: Lockerbie 

Best Reality: Squid Game: The Challenge 

Best Specialist Factual: White Nanny, Black Child 

Best Live Event: Eurovision Song Contest 

Best Short Film: Mobility

Best Sports Programme: Cheltenham Festival Day One

Best News Coverage: Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War 

Best Current Affairs: The Shamima Begum Story 

Best Daytime: Scam Interceptors 

Best Soap: Casualty 

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment: Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)

In frame: Top Boy (R), Timothy Spall (L)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ becomes the most-watched Indian show on Netflix

From heart-stopping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, the BAFTAs celebrated the diverse landscape of British television. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

BAFTA 2024 TV awards

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com