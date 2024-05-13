BAFTA 2024 TV awards: ‘Top Boy’ wins best drama series, Timothy Spall receives the trophy for best actor

The BAFTAs rolled out the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall, celebrating the best in British television! Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan kept the night lively, while stars like Jeff Goldblum and Martine Freeman presented awards.
This year, The Crown and Black Mirror reigned supreme with the most nominations, but other shows like Slow Horses, Happy Valley and The Sixth Commandment also received a hearty round of applause. Newcomers like Hannah Waddhingham and Bella Ramsey joined seasoned veterans David Tennant and Elizabeth Debicki in the nominees’ circle.
The ceremony paid homage to beloved figures lost this year, including Matthew Perry and Ray Stevenson, before diving into the winners’ announcements!
Here’s a list of the night’s winners:
Best Single Documentary: Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
Special Award: Lorraine Kelly
Best Drama Series: Top Boy
Best Scripted Comedy: Such Brave Girls
BAFTA Fellowship Award: Baroness Floella Benjamin
Best Entertainment Performance: Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett
Best Limited Drama: The Sixth Commandment
Best International Series: Class Act
Best Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley
Best Leading Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment
Best Supporting Actor: Matthew MacFadyen for Succession
Best Supporting Actress: Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy
Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Mawaan Rizwan for Juice
Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops
Best Entertainment Programme: Strictly Come Dancing
Best Factual Entertainment: Celebrity Race Across the World
Best Factual Series: Lockerbie
Best Reality: Squid Game: The Challenge
Best Specialist Factual: White Nanny, Black Child
Best Live Event: Eurovision Song Contest
Best Short Film: Mobility
Best Sports Programme: Cheltenham Festival Day One
Best News Coverage: Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War
Best Current Affairs: The Shamima Begum Story
Best Daytime: Scam Interceptors
Best Soap: Casualty
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment: Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)
From heart-stopping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, the BAFTAs celebrated the diverse landscape of British television. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!