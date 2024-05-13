Sonakshi, Vijay celebrate one year of OTT series 'Dahaad'

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma on Sunday celebrated the first anniversary of the police procedural crime thriller series Dahaad, expressing gratitude for the love, appreciation and accolades.

Vijay, who played the lead character of Anand Swarnakar in the show, took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos from the promotions of the show, some behind-the-scenes glimpses, snaps with the makers, and the award that he has won for Dahaad.