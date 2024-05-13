TV

Sonakshi, Vijay celebrate one year of OTT series 'Dahaad'

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar created 'Dahaad'; directed by Reema and Ruchika Oberoi, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah
The 'Dahaad' team during its promotions
The 'Dahaad' team during its promotionsSource: Instagram/@itsvijayverma

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma on Sunday celebrated the first anniversary of the police procedural crime thriller series Dahaad, expressing gratitude for the love, appreciation and accolades.

Vijay, who played the lead character of Anand Swarnakar in the show, took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos from the promotions of the show, some behind-the-scenes glimpses, snaps with the makers, and the award that he has won for Dahaad.

Sonakshi Sinha on becoming Fareedan for 'Heeramandi'

He captioned the post as: "One year of #Dahaad. So grateful for this show that brought us so much love, appreciation and accolades. We are so proud of this show and it's only apt that we share this first anniversary with you all.. the viewers who made the show what it is. A big Roaaaaarrrrr!"

Sonakshi, who played cop SI Anjali Bhaati in the show, took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "May is a damn good month for me... must say Congrats team Dahaad!!!"

‘I have seen a phase where my presence in the room wasn’t even felt or noticed,’ says actor Vijay Varma   

The actress also referred to her recently released web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the caption.

Post shared by Sonakshi
Post shared by Sonakshiimpress

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar created Dahaad; directed by Reema and Ruchika Oberoi, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. The show is inspired by Mohan Kumar, a serial killer who preyed on women looking for marriage.

It is streaming on Prime Video.

