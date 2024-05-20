Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan fulfil their civic duty

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani cast their vote on Monday in Mumbai for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.Their little one, AbRam also joined them on their election outing.
The megastar, who was last seen in Dunki, chose casual attire for his civic duty. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims. He tied his hair in a bun and wore sunglasses while Aryan chose a white printed sweatshirt. Gauri was seen wearing a white kurta.
Earlier, SRK appealed to his followers on social media to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polling in Maharashtra.
Taking to X, he wrote, “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth promote, our right to vote.”
Other than SRK, the shutterbugs also spotted Amitabh Bachchan at the polling booth with wife Jaya, who's also a Rajya Sabha MP. While Big B and Jay stepped out to fulfil their civic duty together, their daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived a little later. She returned from the Cannes Film Festival and rushed to the polling station.
Aishwarya was wearing a white shirt which she paired with denims. She also wore the arm-sling to rest her injured hand, which was much commented upon when she was seen with it at Cannes. She displayed her inked index finger and smiled for the paparazzi before leaving the venue after casting her vote.