Sonam Kapoor, Dolly Singh and more react as UP-based influencer Nancy Tyagi stitches her own Cannes 2024 gown

This year, the 77th edition of Cannes saw fresh new faces from the Indian content creation landscape and leading the charge was UP-based Nancy Tyagi. The Instagram influencer and designer debuted at the coveted film festival red carpet in outfits that she stitched herself.
Her first look, featuring a mesmerisingly long ruffled train, was praised by fashion luminaries like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her second outfit, a hooded sequined sari, won appreciation from the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Dolly Singh and many others.
Sonam Kapoor even took to her IG Story, reposted a video of Nancy at Cannes and shared that she would love to wear one of her creations. Reacting to the same, Nancy wrote, "Thank you so much @sonamkapoor. I would love to create something special for you someday."
Nancy shared the details of her outfit with her followers on Instagram and revealed that her ruffled number took over 30 days to stitch and it weighs close to 20 kgs. She used 1000 metre fabric to put it all together and hoped that her creation empowers many like her.
A part of her post read, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown."
"The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she added.