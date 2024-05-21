Sonam Kapoor, Dolly Singh and more react as UP-based influencer Nancy Tyagi stitches her own Cannes 2024 gown

This year, the 77th edition of Cannes saw fresh new faces from the Indian content creation landscape and leading the charge was UP-based Nancy Tyagi. The Instagram influencer and designer debuted at the coveted film festival red carpet in outfits that she stitched herself.

Her first look, featuring a mesmerisingly long ruffled train, was praised by fashion luminaries like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her second outfit, a hooded sequined sari, won appreciation from the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Dolly Singh and many others.

Sonam Kapoor even took to her IG Story, reposted a video of Nancy at Cannes and shared that she would love to wear one of her creations. Reacting to the same, Nancy wrote, "Thank you so much @sonamkapoor. I would love to create something special for you someday."

Take a look at the comments here: