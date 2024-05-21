Sushmita Sen shares a heartwarming note as she celebrates 30 years of winning the Miss Universe crown

Sushmita Sen took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday, celebrating 30 years since her historic win as the first Indian Miss Universe. Sushmita shared a heartwarming throwback photo on Instagram in which she held a toddler in her arms, along with a note.
Sushmita wrote, “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 years old today as is India’s first-ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!”
“What a journey it's been & continues to be...” Sushmita reminisced. Gratitude flowed through her words as she thanked India for being her ‘greatest identity and strength,’ and the Philippines for the enduring love and sense of belonging she found there.
The hashtag #mahalkita, meaning palace of angels, hinted at the child in the photo, a silent witness to Sushmita’s life-changing moment. She also fondly remembered her fellow contestant, Carolina Gomez, with the message, “I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm.”
Sushmita’s message concluded with an outpouring of appreciation for her fans, family, and friends. “Each one of you,” she wrote, “has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!!”
Sushmita’s victory paved the way for future Indian Miss Universe titleholders, including Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta, and most recently, Harnaaz Sandhu. Fans also recalled her impactful final round answer in 1994, where she defined the essence of being a woman, “Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate... She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That's the essence of being a woman.”
Sushmita’s most recent project was the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, a captivating story that concluded with its final season, Aarya - Antim Vaar.