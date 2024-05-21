Sushmita Sen shares a heartwarming note as she celebrates 30 years of winning the Miss Universe crown

Sushmita’s victory paved the way for future Indian Miss Universe titleholders, including Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta, and most recently, Harnaaz Sandhu. Fans also recalled her impactful final round answer in 1994, where she defined the essence of being a woman, “Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate... She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That's the essence of being a woman.”