Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates mother Brinda Rai’s birthday with daughter Aaradhya and family

Indian actress and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated her mother Brinda Rai’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Aishwarya gave a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing a photo featuring herself, her mother, and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan with their relatives.
A picture of Aishwarya’s father, who passed away in March 2017, was seen kept on a table adorned with several cakes and a bouquet. Sharing the post, Aishwarya captioned it, “(Sparkles and red heart emojis) Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa (Smiling face with hearts and sparkling heart emojis).”
The actress and her daughter were seen twinning in all-black outfits. Aishwarya was also seen wearing an arm sling on her right hand. She recently returned to India after attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival where she made two red-carpet appearances in Falguni Shane Peacock ensembles.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 directed by Mani Ratnam alongside a star-stunned cast of Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobitha Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.