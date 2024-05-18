How to recreate Aishwarya’s stunning Cannes look

She took the red carpet by storm in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble capturing hearts with her timeless charm and presence. Her choice of attire, a dramatic black gown adorned with 3D gold detailing and white puffed sleeves, displayed her impeccable style and sophistication.

This year's L’Oréal Paris’s theme at Cannes 2024, "Many Ways To Be An Icon", perfectly resonates with the brand ethos of celebrating diverse expressions of beauty and empowerment.