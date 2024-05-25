Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Chitrangda Singh fulfill their civic duty

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday flaunted his inked index finger after casting his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, in the day, the Shershaah actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a casual look, as he wasI en route to Delhi to cast his vote. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a selfie wearing a white shirt and showing off his inked finger.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world's largest democracy by voting, Delhi, go out 'Vote' #DelhiVoteNow #VoteForIndia."

Other than Sidharth, we also spotted Chitrangda Singh exercising her franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Sharing a photo of her index finger, just like the actor, Chitrangda took to her IG Story and wrote "Go exercise your most important right. #Vote"