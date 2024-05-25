Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Chitrangda Singh fulfill their civic duty

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday flaunted his inked index finger after casting his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Earlier, in the day, the Shershaah actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a casual look, as he wasI en route to Delhi to cast his vote. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a selfie wearing a white shirt and showing off his inked finger.
The actor wrote in the caption, "Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world's largest democracy by voting, Delhi, go out 'Vote' #DelhiVoteNow #VoteForIndia."
Other than Sidharth, we also spotted Chitrangda Singh exercising her franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Sharing a photo of her index finger, just like the actor, Chitrangda took to her IG Story and wrote "Go exercise your most important right. #Vote"
The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, held in Mumbai saw an active participation by the film industry. We spotted the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Konkona Sensharma, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fulfil their civic duty.
Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor and R Madhavan were amongst the early voters who also went viral for urging fellow citizens to exercise their rights. In a social media post, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor wrote, "Pls go vote and have a say in the way you are governed."
Netizens were particularly impressed when they spotted veteran stars like Dharmendra and Prem Chopra braving the Mumbai heat and waiting in queues to cast their vote.