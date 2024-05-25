Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara completes masters from London college, proud father pens heartfelt note

Last night, Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt note for his daughter Sara Tendulkar. In the post, the former Indian cricketer revealed that his daughter has completed her post-graduation from UCL, London.

The legendary Indian batsman shared a video from Sara’s convocation ceremony and also posted a photo of her dressed in a cape and a graduation hat posing with her mother. Tendulkar penned a sweet note and expressed his pride in his daughter’s achievement.

“It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Masters with Distinction, from UCL’s Dept of Medicine, in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. Here's to all your dreams for the future. We know you'll make them come true,” the post read.

Take a look at the video here: