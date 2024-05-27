'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead during suspected theft in LA

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin in the show General Hospital, was shot and killed during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt here. He was 37 years old. Wactor’s talent agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor’s death.

“Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude.

“In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement, reports renowned media publication.

The statement further read: “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”