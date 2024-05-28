Fahadh Faasil reveals being diagnosed with ADHD at 41

Actor Fahadh Faasil has shed light on a personal experience, revealing a recent diagnosis of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition impacting the brain’s ability to regulate focus, behaviour, and impulse control. While commonly diagnosed in children, it can also persist into adulthood.
Fahadh’s revelation came during a visit to the Peace Valley Children's Village near Kothamangalam. “While interacting with the doctor there," he recounted, “I inquired about the ease of treating ADHD. He explained that early diagnosis facilitates a smoother management process. I then asked, ‘Can it be treated if diagnosed at 41?’ That's when I shared, ‘I’m clinically diagnosed with ADHD.’”
This announcement follows the critical success of Fahadh’s latest film, Aavesham, released in April. The movie received widespread praise for its direction and standout performances, particularly by the actor himself alongside Sajin Gopu.
Fahadh has experienced a stellar 2024 thus far. His co-produced venture under Bhavana Studios, Premalu, became a box office smash. He has also recently begun filming for Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira under the direction of Althaf Salim.
Fahadh’s openness about his diagnosis not only sheds light on adult ADHD but also serves as a potential source of understanding and support for others navigating similar experiences.