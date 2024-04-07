Fahadh Faasil poses with Sukumar, Sunil and others during ‘Pushpa 2’ reading session

The highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule is keeping fans on the edge of their seats! With shooting in full swing, actor Brahmaji, who plays a role in the film, has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on social media, sending the fandom into a frenzy.
The photo features Brahmaji alongside Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and director Sukumar, all smiles during a script reading session. Fahadh was even seen holding the script in the picture.
But eagle-eyed fans noticed a glaring absence: Allu Arjun! Comments flooded Brahmaji's post, with fans pleading, “Bro, where's Allu Arjun?” and “Where's Pushpa Raj, Brahmaji?”
The wait won't be long, though! The makers recently announced that Pushpa 2’s teaser will be released on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8. Adding to the excitement, Allu reportedly joined Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad for a dedicated music session for the teaser.
To further fuel the anticipation, the filmmakers unveiled a new poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna adorned in silk and gold jewellery as Srivalli on her birthday, April 5. They also released a countdown poster with a hidden glimpse of Allu in a traditional jatara outfit and launched a special Pushpa filter for Instagram.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Allu reprises his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika returning as Srivalli and Fahadh joining the cast as Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film is slated for release on August 15, 2024.