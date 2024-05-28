Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR and more pay tributes to NTR on his 101st birth anniversary

Heartfelt tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N. T. Rama Rao by his family members on his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday.

NTR’s son and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, daughter Daggubati Purandeswari, and grandson and popular actor Jr NTR paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake here.

Another son, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, grandson and actor Kalyan Ram, and other family members also paid their respects to the late leader. Jr NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram were the first to pay their floral tributes.

Balakrishna told the media that NTR was an institution of acting, who left an indelible mark on the film industry. He recalled that after entering politics, NTR brought people from all walks of life into the political arena.

Balakrishna said, “He made special efforts to ensure the participation of those sections of society that were kept away from politics. He encouraged weaker sections, backward classes, and minorities to actively participate in politics." He recalled that after coming to power, NTR launched several welfare schemes for the people.