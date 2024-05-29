‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim’s father passes away

Zaira Wasim known for her captivating roles in Dangal and Secret Superstar shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing on social media. Zahid Wasim, who was occasionally seen accompanying Zaira and her mother to film events, passed on Tuesday.
Taking to her social media platforms, Zaira penned a heartfelt message, “My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead and grant him the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah.”
Earlier this year, Zaira had expressed her deep sorrow upon hearing about the passing of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. “Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences,” she wrote at the time.
Zaira’s career trajectory was nothing short of meteoric. At the tender age of 16, she stormed onto the Bollywood scene with Dangal, where she portrayed the younger Geeta Phogat, daughter of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan). The film, a blockbuster directed by Nitesh Tiwari, became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies globally.
Following her resounding debut, Zaira landed the lead role in Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar (2017). The coming-of-age musical drama saw her play a young Muslim girl passionate about singing. To pursue her dreams while maintaining anonymity, she uploads YouTube videos disguised in a burqa, earning the moniker ‘Secret Superstar’. The film, which also featured Meher Vij and a special guest appearance by Aamir, became another global success, particularly resonating with audiences in China.
However, in 2019, at the age of 18, Zaira decided to step away from acting after the release of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. In the film, she portrayed a brave young character battling a terminal illness, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf.