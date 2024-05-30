Sidharth Malhotra's adorable post on Kiara Advani makes him the internet's favourite husband again

Sidharth Malhotra has set the internet swooning with his latest Instagram story. The actor has posted a picture of his wife, actress Kiara Advani, where she is seen snoozing on a flight.

The heartthrob took to social media to unveil a candid glimpse of his wife, the stunning Kiara Advani sleeping, against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains peeking through the aeroplane window. The caption? A mere whisper: "What a view!".

Reportedly, the couple is flying to Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Merchant's much-coveted second pre-wedding bash in Italy. Fans erupted in awe because the couple, typically so private about their relationship on social media, shared a candid photograph that was an absolute feast for everyone’s eyes.

Take a look at the post: