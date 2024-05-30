Sidharth Malhotra's adorable post on Kiara Advani makes him the internet's favourite husband again

Sidharth Malhotra has set the internet swooning with his latest Instagram story. The actor has posted a picture of his wife, actress Kiara Advani, where she is seen snoozing on a flight.
The heartthrob took to social media to unveil a candid glimpse of his wife, the stunning Kiara Advani sleeping, against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains peeking through the aeroplane window. The caption? A mere whisper: "What a view!".
Reportedly, the couple is flying to Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Merchant's much-coveted second pre-wedding bash in Italy. Fans erupted in awe because the couple, typically so private about their relationship on social media, shared a candid photograph that was an absolute feast for everyone’s eyes.
The duo has always been lauded for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, amassing a massive fanbase following the release of their blockbuster film Shershaah and the fans were left wanting for more. While whispers of a Karan Johar rom-com starring the power couple have sent the internet into a frenzy, concrete details remain hidden. But Sidharth did clear the air in a recent interview where mentioned his keen interest in pursuing this film with Kiara, and doing justice to the roles, especially post Shershaah.
On the work front, Kiara recently graced the carpet at Women in Cinema Gala, Cannes Film Festival. She is also currently gearing up for her upcoming Telugu political-thriller Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and is also set to join the YRF Spy Universe in War 2 opposite Hritik Roshan. Sidharth recently starred in action-thriller Yodha, which was his seventh-highest grossing film at the box office.