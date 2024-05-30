Vikrant Massey's character tries to outrun cops with load of cash, gold in 'Blackout' trailer

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-thriller film Blackout was unveiled on Thursday, starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover. The trailer begins with Vikrant’s character driving on a highway as the city of Pune is gripped by a blackout due to a power grid failure.

Vikrant, who is portraying a crime reporter, meets with an accident on the highway but soon discovers that the vehicle he collided with was carrying a substantial amount of cash and gold.

As he attempts to take the cash, he is joined by a rookie gun-toting character played by Sunil Grover, social media influencers Karan Sonawane and Saurabh Ghadge, and actress Mouni Roy, who all join him in his car.