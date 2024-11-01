Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick announce pregnancy with stunning photos

This will be Jackson’s second child. She has a five-year-old son, Andreas, from a previous relationship. The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes just months after their fairytale wedding, which was adorned with an abundance of white flowers and captured in a series of breathtaking photos.

Jackson and Westwick’s love story began in 2022 when they made their relationship Instagram official. Their engagement in January was followed by a celebratory dinner party in London, where Jackson’s son Andreas was also present.

While Jackson has been selective with her acting projects in recent years, she was last seen in the action thriller Crackkalongside Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, and Nora Fatehi. With a new baby on the way, it seems Jackson and Westwick are embracing an exciting new chapter in their lives, filled with love and family.