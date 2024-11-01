Eva Longoria reveals Victoria Beckham’s breakfast faves

Actress Eva Longoria has revealed that her close friend, fashion designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham, is a fan of hearty breakfasts. Victoria’s diet has often made headlines, especially after her husband, David Beckham, shared that she typically sticks to a strict regimen of grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

However, Longoria shared in an interview that Victoria makes a “great” breakfast, saying, “She’s actually easygoing because we enjoy the same breakfast. We both love egg whites and avocado. When we’re together, she makes delicious egg whites and avocado.”

For dinner, though, Victoria is known to favor simplicity. “Dinner for her is definitely steamed fish and vegetables. She’s actually easy, not complicated,” Longoria added.

Longoria’s comments come months after David’s remarks on a podcast about the couple’s differing food preferences. “I get quite emotional about food and wine, and I want everyone to try whatever I’m enjoying. But Victoria has had the same diet for the past 25 years,” he said, mentioning she only occasionally shares his food, particularly during her pregnancy with Harper.

Victoria herself has admitted on the podcast that she avoids oil, butter, sauces, red meat, and dairy, preferring her meals as plain as possible. “I like simple, steamed vegetables with balsamic vinegar. I’m probably a nightmare for most restaurants,” she shared.