Jr NTR celebrates Diwali with family and friends, shares snap on social media

Fans were delighted by the rare family photo and showered Jr NTR with Diwali wishes and enthusiastic ‘Jai NTR’ chants. Many commented on the cuteness of his younger son, Bhargav Ram.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, which received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. The actor recently addressed the mixed feedback, expressing his desire for audiences to enjoy films with a more innocent perspective.

Jr NTR has exciting projects lined up, including an untitled film directed by Prashanth Neel. He is also set to make his Hindi film debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, further expanding his fanbase and reach.