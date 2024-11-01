Jr NTR celebrates Diwali with family and friends, shares snap on social media

Telugu superstar Jr NTR celebrated Diwali with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, and close friends. Offering fans a rare glimpse into his family life, the actor shared a heartwarming photo of the festivities on Instagram, wishing his followers a happy Diwali.
In the picture, Jr NTR is seen sporting a dark kurta, while his wife and sons are dressed in matching light blue kurtas. The family photo exudes warmth and togetherness, capturing the spirit of the festival of lights.
Entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy also shared pictures from the Diwali gathering, which included Jr NTR and his family. The photos show the group enjoying the celebrations with smiles and laughter. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her fondness for the group, commenting “All my favourites” with a heart emoji.
Fans were delighted by the rare family photo and showered Jr NTR with Diwali wishes and enthusiastic ‘Jai NTR’ chants. Many commented on the cuteness of his younger son, Bhargav Ram.
On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, which received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. The actor recently addressed the mixed feedback, expressing his desire for audiences to enjoy films with a more innocent perspective.
Jr NTR has exciting projects lined up, including an untitled film directed by Prashanth Neel. He is also set to make his Hindi film debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, further expanding his fanbase and reach.