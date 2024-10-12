Janhvi Kapoor shares scary experience filming ‘Chuttamale’ for Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she encountered perilous moments while filming the song Chuttamale for the Jr. NTR-led film Devara: Part 1.

On Instagram, Janhvi shared throwback clips from her shoot in Thailand, where she filmed the popular track in waters infested with jellyfish. In a behind-the-scenes video, she humorously remarked, “This might be the most life-threatening moment… I’m heading into jellyfish-infested waters. Just a thin silk saree for protection! I hope I survive, and that it’s all worth it for a memorable shot.”

She also posted a photo of a “beware” sign highlighting the jellyfish danger, known for their harmful stinging cells. In other clips, she talked about navigating sharp rocks before facing the treacherous waters, while also sharing light-hearted moments, such as building sandcastles and taking selfies.

For her caption, she wrote, “Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not.”