Janhvi Kapoor’s character to shine in Devara 2: Director Koratala Siva teases fans

Anticipation for Devara 2 is reaching new heights as director Koratala Siva offers intriguing insights into the sequel. While the first part of Devara introduced Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thangamma, briefly, Koratala confirmed that her role would take centre stage in the second installment.
In a recent interview, Koratala shared that Janhvi will bring ‘freshness’ and ‘multiple dimensions’ to the film. “There is a lot of drama for her, and surprising twists and turns with her character,” the director revealed. Fans of Janhvi Kapoor, who were left wanting more after her limited screen time in Devara, now have something exciting to look forward to.
Koratala hinted that Thangamma's character will undergo significant development in Devara 2. The director emphasised that audiences will see more of Janhvi as the story delves deeper into her journey. Siva described her character's evolution as crucial to the unfolding plot, adding layers of complexity that will contribute to the drama and unexpected twists.
As the release of Devara 2 approaches, expectations are high for a film packed with gripping storytelling and dynamic performances. The success of the first part has set the stage for an even more intense sequel, and the promise of a richer exploration of Janhvi’s character has only added to the excitement. Fans are eager to see how Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of Thangamma unfolds and how her character will impact the overall narrative.