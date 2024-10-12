Janhvi Kapoor’s character to shine in Devara 2: Director Koratala Siva teases fans

As the release of Devara 2 approaches, expectations are high for a film packed with gripping storytelling and dynamic performances. The success of the first part has set the stage for an even more intense sequel, and the promise of a richer exploration of Janhvi’s character has only added to the excitement. Fans are eager to see how Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of Thangamma unfolds and how her character will impact the overall narrative.