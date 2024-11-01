Karan Johar amazed by Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ teaser, praises the film as a thrilling journey

The teaser also gives a peek into the performances of the stellar star cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing the antagonist.

In a special announcement, the makers of Baby John revealed that an exclusive taster cut of the film will be released in cinemas on November 1 and digitally worldwide on November 4. They urged fans to refrain from piracy and to experience the film in its entirety.

Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, is all set to captivate audiences with his powerful performance in Baby John. The film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, is slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day.