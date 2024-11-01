Mrunal Thakur shares her morning ritual with fans

Mrunal recently spent time in Uttarakhand, trekking in Rishikesh, and shared photos of the "best vatavaran (environment)." In her early morning trek photos, she was seen basking in the sunlight, surrounded by nature and mountains, accompanied by friends. “Best vatavaran… Jab aap ghode bech kar soo rahe the (Best environment...when you were in deep sleep) #tichkitrek #trekking #himalayas #rishikesh #travel,” she captioned the post.

Mrunal was in Uttarakhand shooting her upcoming film with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has several upcoming projects, including Son of Sardaar with Ajay Devgn, a comedy with Varun Dhawan by David Dhawan, and Pooja Meri Jaan.

The actress began her career with the TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012 and has appeared in Arjun, Kumkum Bhagya, and Nach Baliye 7. She starred in the web series Made in Heaven 2 and films like Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Sita Ramam, Jersey, Pippa, and Kalki 2898 AD.