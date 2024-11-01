Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani light up Diwali with an adorable selfie

Fans were overjoyed with the glimpse into their Diwali celebrations, flooding the comments section with compliments and well wishes. “You both are way too cute,” one fan gushed, while another declared them “the OG Diwali patakas.” Many expressed their excitement for the picture, with one fan admitting they were “waiting for this picture.”

The couple reportedly flew to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with Sidharth’s family. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, greeting the paparazzi with folded hands before their departure. This festive gathering follows their recent Karwa Chauth celebrations, also held in Delhi with Sidharth’s family.

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story blossomed on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan in February.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodhaand the action series Indian Police Force. Kiara's recent release was Satyaprem Ki Katha, and she has a busy schedule ahead with projects like Shankar's Telugu film Game Changer, War 2 in Hindi, and Toxic in Kannada.