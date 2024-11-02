Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth share heartwarming moments with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth marked their first Diwali as a married couple by sharing touching glimpses from their wedding day. The couple posted heartfelt photos on Instagram, expressing gratitude to friends and mentors who joined them in their intimate celebrations.
In their post, Aditi and Siddharth reflected on the significance of this past year, writing, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! During a special part of our wedding, we received blessings and love from our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. Having these remarkable people, who have nurtured our growth, present was both life-affirming and unforgettable.”
They continued by thanking Mani Ratnam, Hasini, Leela, Kamal Haasan, Ranjini, Manian, Sudha, and Jayendra, hinting at more memorable moments before the year ends. Signing off, they wrote, “Happy Diwali from Mrs. and Mr. Adu-Siddhu.”
The images capture the couple signing their marriage registry and celebrating with mentors Kamal and Mani, radiating joy. In one image, Aditi and Siddharth beam as they stand alongside Kamal and Mani, while others capture the newlyweds in romantic poses.
A few days prior, Siddharth celebrated Aditi’s 38th birthday, calling her “his whole life” in a sweet message. The couple’s journey began on the sets of Maha Samudram in 2021, and they tied the knot in an intimate temple ceremony in Telangana on September 16 last year. For the occasion, Aditi donned a traditional South Indian golden sari with floral accents, while Siddharth wore a classic white dhoti-kurta ensemble.