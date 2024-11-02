Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth share heartwarming moments with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth marked their first Diwali as a married couple by sharing touching glimpses from their wedding day. The couple posted heartfelt photos on Instagram, expressing gratitude to friends and mentors who joined them in their intimate celebrations.

In their post, Aditi and Siddharth reflected on the significance of this past year, writing, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! During a special part of our wedding, we received blessings and love from our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. Having these remarkable people, who have nurtured our growth, present was both life-affirming and unforgettable.”