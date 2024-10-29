Siddharth shares a heartfelt birthday wish for his ‘whole life’ Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi and Siddharth’s love story began on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samundram. They kept their relationship largely private until earlier this year when Hydari announced their engagement on social media with a playful post. Their wedding in September was an intimate affair, with both opting for elegant Sabyasachi ensembles.

Recently, Aditi spoke about her husband in an interview, stating that he is always ‘entertaining and fun.’ She playfully remarked that if she were stranded on a deserted island, she would only need Siddharth for company as he can ‘sing, dance, just entertain me.’

The couple continues to balance their thriving careers with their blossoming marriage. Aditi is set to appear in the silent film Gandhi Talks and the English-language film Lioness, while Siddharth will reprise his role in S Shankar’s highly anticipated Indian 3 next year.