Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter’s name and first glimpse

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their newborn daughter to the world on Diwali, revealing her name and sharing a glimpse of her tiny feet on social media. The couple, who welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024, chose this auspicious day to announce her name: Dua Padukone Singh.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika posted an image featuring her daughter’s feet, captioning it with a heartfelt message: “Dua means ‘a prayer’ because she is the answer to our prayers.” She concluded the post with, “Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. - Deepika and Ranveer.”
Deepika and Ranveer, one of Bollywood’s beloved couples, began their journey together on the sets of Ram Leela and later tied the knot in 2018. Their wedding, held at Lake Como, Italy, was a beautiful fusion of cultures with both South Indian and Sindhi ceremonies. Highlights of the event were shared with fans on Koffee With Karan, giving a rare look into their personal lives.
Now, six years into their marriage, the couple has embarked on parenthood. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on September 7, and they welcomed Dua the next day.
Meanwhile, Ranveer’s latest film, Singham Again, released on November 1, where he reprises his role as Simba, teaming up with Singham to take on a villain played by Arjun Kapoor. Deepika makes a cameo in the film as Shakti Shetty. Ranveer previously shared that their daughter, Dua, had already made her "debut" as Deepika was pregnant while filming.
On the work front, Deepika recently appeared in Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter and is rumoured to be in talks for The Intern.