Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter’s name and first glimpse

Deepika and Ranveer, one of Bollywood’s beloved couples, began their journey together on the sets of Ram Leela and later tied the knot in 2018. Their wedding, held at Lake Como, Italy, was a beautiful fusion of cultures with both South Indian and Sindhi ceremonies. Highlights of the event were shared with fans on Koffee With Karan, giving a rare look into their personal lives.

Now, six years into their marriage, the couple has embarked on parenthood. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on September 7, and they welcomed Dua the next day.

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s latest film, Singham Again, released on November 1, where he reprises his role as Simba, teaming up with Singham to take on a villain played by Arjun Kapoor. Deepika makes a cameo in the film as Shakti Shetty. Ranveer previously shared that their daughter, Dua, had already made her "debut" as Deepika was pregnant while filming.

On the work front, Deepika recently appeared in Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter and is rumoured to be in talks for The Intern.