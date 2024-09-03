Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming snaps from a stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, who faced unwarranted criticism after announcing her pregnancy, has delivered a beautiful response to her detractors. The actress recently shared a heartwarming collection of photographs from her maternity shoot, proudly showcasing her baby bump and the joy she shares with her husband, Ranveer Singh.
The black and white photos depict an array of emotions. In some, Deepika cradles her growing belly with tenderness, while others capture intimate moments with Ranveer. Their shared laughter and affectionate gestures radiate pure joy in anticipation of their child's arrival.
Several photos feature Deepika confidently flaunting her baby bump in various outfits, a smile gracing her face. The simple caption of an evil eye emoji, a white heart, and an infinity symbol speaks volumes about her happiness and excitement.
The intimate and heartwarming moments captured in these pictures have melted the hearts of fans and followers alike. Comments flooded Deepika’s post with messages like “Welcome baby Ranveer,” “Mommaaaaa,” and “Congratulations.” The outpouring of love and support from fans highlights the couple's successful rebuttal to the negativity they faced earlier.
Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, announced their pregnancy in February through a social media post featuring baby clothes and shoes with a caption stating “September 2024.” The news was met with much excitement, but unfortunately, some chose to spread negativity. However, Deepika has chosen to respond through the universal language of love and happiness, silencing her critics in the most beautiful way possible.
This stunning maternity shoot serves as a powerful reminder that love and family always prevail. The world awaits the arrival of Deepika and Ranveer’s little one, showering them with blessings and best wishes for this exciting new chapter in their lives.