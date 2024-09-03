Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming snaps from a stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, who faced unwarranted criticism after announcing her pregnancy, has delivered a beautiful response to her detractors. The actress recently shared a heartwarming collection of photographs from her maternity shoot, proudly showcasing her baby bump and the joy she shares with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

The black and white photos depict an array of emotions. In some, Deepika cradles her growing belly with tenderness, while others capture intimate moments with Ranveer. Their shared laughter and affectionate gestures radiate pure joy in anticipation of their child's arrival.

Several photos feature Deepika confidently flaunting her baby bump in various outfits, a smile gracing her face. The simple caption of an evil eye emoji, a white heart, and an infinity symbol speaks volumes about her happiness and excitement.