From Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebs mourn the loss of iconic fashion designer Rohit Bal

The passing of legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal has left a void in the Indian fashion industry and beyond. Tributes have poured in from Bollywood celebrities, fellow designers, and fans, all expressing their grief and admiration for the iconic figure affectionately known as Gudda.

Sonam Kapoor, a longtime friend of Rohit, shared a heartfelt message on social media, recalling her experiences wearing his creations and walking his runway shows. “...I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan,” she wrote alongside pictures capturing their bond.