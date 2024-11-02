From Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebs mourn the loss of iconic fashion designer Rohit Bal

The passing of legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal has left a void in the Indian fashion industry and beyond. Tributes have poured in from Bollywood celebrities, fellow designers, and fans, all expressing their grief and admiration for the iconic figure affectionately known as Gudda.
Sonam Kapoor, a longtime friend of Rohit, shared a heartfelt message on social media, recalling her experiences wearing his creations and walking his runway shows. “...I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan,” she wrote alongside pictures capturing their bond.
Ananya Panday, who recently had the honour of being the designer’s muse in his comeback show at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, expressed her condolences with a touching photo and a simple message: “Gudda. Om Shanti.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a nostalgic picture of Rohit from his younger days, when he also worked as a model, accompanied by heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari captured the essence of the designer’s legacy, writing, “Rest in style, Rest in beauty.”
Fellow designer Manish Malhotra expressed his shock and sadness at the news, highlighting the profound impact Rohit had on the Indian fashion landscape. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also paid tribute, offering condolences and prayers for the departed soul.
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) confirmed Rohit’s passing, acknowledging his role as a founding member and his significant contribution to the industry. “…Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations…,” the FDCI shared in a statement.
Rohit, who was 63 years old, had been battling a heart ailment for some time. His legacy, however, will endure through his timeless designs, his unwavering passion for his craft, and the countless individuals he inspired throughout his illustrious career.