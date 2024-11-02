Hrithik Roshan shares a heartfelt birthday message for Saba Azad on her 39th birthday

Just last month, Hrithik and Saba marked their third anniversary together. He celebrated by posting a picture of the two on Instagram, captioned, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024.” Their relationship became public in 2022 when they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Saba, an actress, theater director, and musician, has gained recognition not only on the big screen but also in music as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. Her acting credits include roles in Rocket Boys, Ladies Room, and Who’s Your Gynac.

Previously, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The former couple, who married in 2000, share two sons: Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridaan, born in 2008. After 17 years together, they announced their separation in 2012, releasing a joint statement acknowledging it as a challenging period for their family while choosing to keep the details private.