Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebrations in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas once again delighted fans with their vibrant Diwali celebrations, this year bringing the festival of lights to their London home. The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, embraced the festive spirit with traditional attire and a ‘Diwaloween’ twist, blending Diwali and Halloween themes.
Priyanka shared glimpses of their celebrations on Instagram, showcasing the family dressed in their finest ethnic wear. Malti Marie and Nick twinned in off-white outfits, while Priyanka opted for a striking yellow and blue sari. The photos captured the warmth and joy of their Diwali puja, with Priyanka extending wishes for peace to the world. “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world,” she captioned the post.
Their festivities extended beyond the traditional puja, as the couple hosted a Diwali dinner at the renowned Gymkhana restaurant in London. The event attracted a star-studded guest list, including actors Glen Powell and Jack Reynor, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the celebration.
This year, Priyanka coined the term ‘Diwaloween,’ reflecting their unique fusion of Diwali and Halloween. Their home was adorned with vibrant decorations, blending traditional Indian elements with spooky Halloween accents.
Just a week prior, the couple also celebrated Karwa Chauth, with Priyanka sharing pictures of Nick lovingly assisting her with the rituals. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, joined the festivities virtually, highlighting the family's close bond despite the distance.
On the professional front, Priyanka continues to shine. She is set to reprise her role as Agent Nadia Sinh in the highly anticipated second season of the spy thriller series Citadel. Her upcoming projects include Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and a captivating role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans are also eagerly awaiting her return to Bollywood in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Priyanka and Nick's Diwali celebration exemplifies their commitment to embracing both their Indian and American heritage, creating a unique and inclusive festive experience for their family and friends.