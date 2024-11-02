Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebrations in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas once again delighted fans with their vibrant Diwali celebrations, this year bringing the festival of lights to their London home. The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, embraced the festive spirit with traditional attire and a ‘Diwaloween’ twist, blending Diwali and Halloween themes.

Priyanka shared glimpses of their celebrations on Instagram, showcasing the family dressed in their finest ethnic wear. Malti Marie and Nick twinned in off-white outfits, while Priyanka opted for a striking yellow and blue sari. The photos captured the warmth and joy of their Diwali puja, with Priyanka extending wishes for peace to the world. “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world,” she captioned the post.