Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with family in London, Malti Marie shows off her bangles

This glimpse into their Dhanteras celebration comes on the heels of another adorable Malti Marie moment that recently went viral. In a previous Instagram post, Malti Marie was seen attempting to speak Hindi with the help of her father, showcasing her growing connection to her Indian heritage.

Earlier this month, Priyanka briefly returned to India to promote her brand, Max Factor. During an interview, she expressed her longing for the singing and dancing characteristic of Bollywood films, hinting at a possible return to her Indian film roots.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. The actress was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again and has a busy slate of upcoming projects, including Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, where she will portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.