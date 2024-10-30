Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with family in London, Malti Marie shows off her bangles

Even with a hectic filming schedule for the second season of Citadel in London, Priyanka Chopra Jonas found time to celebrate the joyous festival of Dhanteras with her family. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of her daughter, Malti Marie, adorned with colourful bangles, marking the auspicious occasion.
The photo, posted on Priyanka’s Instagram Stories, captured a tender family moment. It showed Priyanka playfully tugging at her husband Nick Jonas’ fingers, while Malti Marie joined them in prayer, her tiny wrist adorned with festive bangles. ‘Happy Dhanteras to all celebrating,’ Priyanka wrote in the caption, accompanied by emojis symbolising the festival.
This glimpse into their Dhanteras celebration comes on the heels of another adorable Malti Marie moment that recently went viral. In a previous Instagram post, Malti Marie was seen attempting to speak Hindi with the help of her father, showcasing her growing connection to her Indian heritage.
Earlier this month, Priyanka briefly returned to India to promote her brand, Max Factor. During an interview, she expressed her longing for the singing and dancing characteristic of Bollywood films, hinting at a possible return to her Indian film roots.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. The actress was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again and has a busy slate of upcoming projects, including Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, where she will portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.