Priyanka Chopra shares adorable clip of daughter Malti Marie speaking Hindi, melting fans’ hearts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London filming the second season of her action-packed spy series Citadel, and she’s brought along her family for the adventure. The actress recently treated fans to a glimpse of her London life with a series of photos and videos on Instagram, but it was a particular clip of her daughter, Malti Marie, that stole the show.
In the adorable video, Malti Marie can be heard attempting to speak Hindi with the help of her father, Nick Jonas. “In Hindi... what?” Nick asks curiously, to which Malti Marie responds, “In Hindi, theek hoon (I am okay).” The heartwarming exchange quickly went viral, melting the hearts of fans worldwide.
Priyanka captioned the photo dump with a playful note to “Lately. Slide 19- sound on in Hindi… ,” further emphasising the special moment. The comment section overflowed with admiration for Malti Marie, with fans praising her voice and requesting more glimpses of the adorable toddler.
The Instagram series also offered a peek into Priyanka’s London experiences, showcasing everything from stylish selfies and romantic autumn scenery to delicious meals and behind-the-scenes moments from Citadel. The actress even included a photo with the cast of a musical rendition of The Devil Wears Prada, adding to the diverse collection of snapshots.
Priyanka recently returned to Mumbai to launch her new brand, Max Factor, showcasing her continued influence in the beauty industry. In Citadel, she plays Nadia Sinh, a top agent in a global spy agency, a role that has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.