Priyanka Chopra shares adorable clip of daughter Malti Marie speaking Hindi, melting fans’ hearts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London filming the second season of her action-packed spy series Citadel, and she’s brought along her family for the adventure. The actress recently treated fans to a glimpse of her London life with a series of photos and videos on Instagram, but it was a particular clip of her daughter, Malti Marie, that stole the show.

In the adorable video, Malti Marie can be heard attempting to speak Hindi with the help of her father, Nick Jonas. “In Hindi... what?” Nick asks curiously, to which Malti Marie responds, “In Hindi, theek hoon (I am okay).” The heartwarming exchange quickly went viral, melting the hearts of fans worldwide.