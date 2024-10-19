Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Tarun Tahiliani gown at ‘Paani’ screening, poses with fans at airport as she leaves India

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made a dazzling appearance at the screening of the Marathi film Paani in Mumbai. The actress, who has been in India for a brief visit, opted for a stunning silver gown for the event.
The figure-hugging gown, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, featured intricate sequin and crystal embellishments that shimmered under the lights. The long skirt draped gracefully around Priyanka’s waist, creating a mesmerising effect. She paired the gown with simple hoop earrings and diamond bangles, allowing the outfit to take centre stage.
Priyanka’s look garnered much attention and praise on social media. Fans admired her elegance, style, and the stunning craftsmanship of the gown.
Before departing from Mumbai on Saturday, Priyanka interacted with the media at the airport. She patiently posed for pictures with fans and journalists, showcasing her warmth and approachability.
Priyanka’s visit to India was short but eventful. She attended various events and meetings, including the screening of Paani, which she produced alongside her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra.
As she left India, Priyanka continued to turn heads with her stylish airport fashion. She wore a comfortable blue and white co-ord set, a grey jacket, a cap, dark sunglasses, and sneakers. Her casual yet chic outfit complemented her overall look.
Priyanka's visit to India was a reminder of her strong connection to her roots and her unwavering support for the Indian film industry. Her glamorous appearances and interactions with fans have solidified her status as a beloved Bollywood icon.