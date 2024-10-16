Priyanka Chopra enjoys her ‘Bollywood dream’ moment in Switzerland

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in Switzerland and the actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her snowy adventures and express her excitement for fulfilling her ‘Bollywood dreams’.
In a slow-motion video, Priyanka can be seen twirling gracefully on the snow-covered ground in Crans-Montana. She wore a stylish blue co-ord outfit and a long jacket, exuding a sense of elegance and charm.
To add a nostalgic touch, Priyanka added the song Oh Meri Chandni from the iconic Bollywood film Chandni, starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, Chandni was also shot in Switzerland, making Priyanka’s experience even more special.
Priyanka shared several other glimpses of her time in Switzerland on Instagram, including pictures and videos of her shooting with a crew and enjoying the breathtaking scenery. She also documented her culinary adventures, sharing glimpses of the delicious food and beverages she savoured during her stay.
As Priyanka continues to work on Citadel season 2, she also has other exciting projects lined up. She will be starring in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family from the consequences of her past. Additionally, Priyanka is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.