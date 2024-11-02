Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Diwali with a feast; fans tease her about being ‘single’

Other fans joined in with their opinions on onion pairings. One commented that onions are essential, just like potatoes in samosas, to which Shraddha replied, “Main aapki baat se sehmat hun” (I agree with you). Another suggested onions go best with dal chawal, to which she responded, “A1 combination.” When one fan mentioned enjoying onions with “cold rotis,” Shraddha jokingly shared a shocked face and playfully “judged” the fan’s choice.

Recently, before Diwali, Shraddha shared a photo of a traditional snack box filled with gujiyas, chaklis, and laddoos, tagging her aunt, actress Padmini Kolhapure.

Known for her love of food, Shraddha has also revealed her passion for sneakers. When asked about her preference between stilettos and sneakers, she admitted she’s a sneaker fan, even switching into them after dancing at parties.

Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Aashiqui 2. She has starred in popular films like Stree, Stree-2, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, and is reportedly set to appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming Dhoom 4.