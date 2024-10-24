Shraddha Kapoor shares insights on her Bollywood journey, says, ‘Choosing diverse roles has allowed me to showcase my versatility’

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Stree 2, has shared insights on what has contributed to her widespread popularity in Bollywood.

In an interview with a media house, Shraddha said, “I believe my growth in the industry is attributed to a combination of factors. Choosing diverse roles has allowed me to showcase my versatility and connect with a wide audience.”

The actress, who recently walked the ramp for the label Kalki at Lakme Fashion Week, emphasised the importance of authenticity in her craft.

“Maintaining authenticity in my performances and interactions has helped build a genuine rapport with fans. Additionally, my dedication to continuous learning and self-improvement has enabled me to evolve both as an actor and an individual,” added Shraddha.

Stree 2, which recently surpassed the INR 600 crore mark, is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Shraddha continues to charm fans with her lighthearted antics, such as a recent prank on the paparazzi where she used Shah Rukh Khan’s name as a playful distraction to avoid being photographed. A video shows Shraddha and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha leaving designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, surrounded by photographers. Shraddha humorously shouts, “Look, there’s Shah Rukh Khan! Shah Rukh Khan!” before quickly slipping into her car.

Recently, Shraddha confirmed she’s in a relationship and enjoys spending time with her partner. Looking ahead, she is reportedly set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise.