Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare photo of Sharmila Tagore with late designer Rohit Bal

The iconic Indian designer passed away On November 1. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the news, sharing a tribute on social media, acknowledging his influential role as a founding member and his visionary approach that blended traditional and contemporary Indian fashion.

“We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. His legacy of creativity, innovation, and artistry will continue to inspire generations,” read the FDCI’s statement.

Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Sidharth Malhotra paid their respects to the late designer. Sonam, one of the first to honour Rohit, shared a heartfelt message along with photos and a screenshot of a past conversation with him.

She wrote, “Dear Gudda, I heard about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in the beautiful creation you lent me. I’m grateful to have known you, worn your designs, and walked your shows. I hope you’re at peace.”

Rohit, who had been battling a heart condition, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in November 2023. After a remarkable recovery, he returned to his craft earlier this year, presenting his last collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. He was laid to rest on Saturday at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi.