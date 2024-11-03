Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video of his mother struggling to book tickets for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a light-hearted moment involving his mother, Mala Tiwari, as she struggled to book tickets for his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
On Sunday, Kartik posted a cute video of his mom trying to secure seats on an online ticketing platform but without success. Alongside the clip, he amusingly captioned, “Mummy ko bhi nahi mil rahi tickets (Even mom is not able to book tickets). So happy to have this problem.”
In the video, Kartik’s mom is seen sitting on the couch, explaining her ticket troubles. She jokingly says, “I feel like posting ‘Hey Bhagwan meri aankhein taras gayi hai yeh film dekhne ko...’” Kartik then playfully asks, “Ab tickets kaha se book kare (Where should we book tickets from, now)?”
Meanwhile, Kartik has been keeping fans entertained by sharing fun clips with co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, building excitement for the film. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit theaters on November 1, going head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again.
The horror-comedy received mixed reviews, but the film had an impressive opening at the Indian box office, earning INR 36.60 crore on day 1, making it Kartik’s highest opener.
The third installment in the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows the original 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. This latest release also stars Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.