Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video of his mother struggling to book tickets for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a light-hearted moment involving his mother, Mala Tiwari, as she struggled to book tickets for his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

On Sunday, Kartik posted a cute video of his mom trying to secure seats on an online ticketing platform but without success. Alongside the clip, he amusingly captioned, “Mummy ko bhi nahi mil rahi tickets (Even mom is not able to book tickets). So happy to have this problem.”

In the video, Kartik’s mom is seen sitting on the couch, explaining her ticket troubles. She jokingly says, “I feel like posting ‘Hey Bhagwan meri aankhein taras gayi hai yeh film dekhne ko...’” Kartik then playfully asks, “Ab tickets kaha se book kare (Where should we book tickets from, now)?”