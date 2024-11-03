Margot Robbie welcomes first child with husband Tom Ackerley: Reports

Throughout her pregnancy, Robbie showcased a variety of maternity styles, including an elegant all-white outfit in Santa Monica and a sheer black ensemble while out in Los Angeles. Known for her bold fashion sense both on and off the red carpet, Robbie embraced each trimester with sophistication.

Robbie and Ackerley first met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française in 2013, where Robbie starred as Celine Joseph and Ackerley worked as an assistant director. The two married in a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay in December 2016, surprising fans as they had not publicly announced their engagement.

In a June interview, Ackerley spoke about how seamlessly their personal and professional lives blend, stating, “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Recently, Robbie starred in My Old A***, produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment, with positive reviews. Fans can also look forward to her next project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, set to release in May 2025.