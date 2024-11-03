Mira Rajput shares glimpses of stunning Diwali decor at her and Shahid Kapoor’s Mumbai home

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently delighted her Instagram followers with a glimpse into her and Shahid Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai home, decked out for Diwali. The stylish décor, featuring a mix of metallic accents, vibrant blooms, and elegant silverware, has garnered praise and inspired fans with its festive charm.
“Festivities, family & friendship,” Mira captioned the post, showcasing a series of aesthetically pleasing photos. The images captured the essence of Diwali, with traditional marigold flowers adorning antique candle holders and brass utensils, while tables were beautifully set with silverware and ‘buttery blooms.’
One photo captured a candid moment with Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter, and friends gathered around a celebratory cake, adding a personal touch to the festive display.
Mira shared her passion for creating tablescapes for special occasions, revealing her Diwali décor mantra, “Use it, don't store it.” She encouraged her followers to bring out their treasured silverware and unique pieces, transforming their homes with festive cheer.
“Diwali is a great time to bring out your silverware and interesting tidbits collected over time,” she shared, offering a practical décor tip. She also suggested opting for simpler vases to allow the beauty of the flowers to take centre stage.
The couple’s luxurious Mumbai apartment, reportedly worth INR 58 crore, is located in the Three Sixty West skyscraper in Worli, offering breathtaking views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The sea-facing high-rise serves as a haven for Shahid, Mira, and their two children, Misha and Zain.
With her impeccable taste and eye for detail, Mira has once again demonstrated her flair for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, transforming their home into a wonderland.