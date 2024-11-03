Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family and fans

Despite forgoing his traditional wave from his Mannat bungalow, Shah Rukh made a special appearance at a fan event in Mumbai. He engaged in a live #AskSRK session, answering questions about family life, battling self-doubt, and his pride in Suhana and Aryan’s budding careers—Suhana in acting and Aryan preparing for a directorial debut with an OTT series.

Reflecting on his role as a father, Shah Rukh humorously noted, “I learned from my family that your patience is directly proportional to the number of kids you have.” He shared that he spent his morning fixing issues for both AbRam and Suhana, a lesson he carries into his work. “Patience is the one thing I have learned from my family,” he added.

Shah Rukh’s upcoming film King, co-starring Suhana, has fans eagerly awaiting their next on-screen journey together.