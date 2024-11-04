Director Danish Aslam confirms new project with Imran Khan

Director Danish Aslam, who is preparing for the release of his latest film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, has confirmed his collaboration with actor Imran Khan on an upcoming project.

Speculation had already circulated about Imran working on a streaming title with Danish. The two previously teamed up for the 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, and now Danish has confirmed they are developing a new story together. However, he refrained from revealing further details, explaining that it is still early in the process. He also voiced his dislike for the term “comeback,” often used to describe an actor's return to the screen.

“Yes, I’m working with Imran on a project, that’s true,” Danish told IANS. “But it’s too early to share specifics. We’re excited about the story and the concept, but that’s as much as I can say right now. I’ll be able to give more details as the project progresses.”

Danish also discussed Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, his upcoming rom-com that features Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, and Kubbra Sait in lead roles. He described the film as a fresh perspective on the rom-com genre, blending romance with a coming-of-age storyline.

“This film is a rom-com within a coming-of-age narrative,” Danish said. “I believe rom-coms need to evolve with the times. With genres like action or drama, stories can often transcend eras without much change. But rom-coms are more sensitive to their time. Watch a rom-com from even 20 years ago, and it’s clear how much was specific to that period—some elements might even feel outdated or problematic.”

He elaborated, “The language and themes of rom-coms need constant updating. For instance, during the lockdown, my wife rewatched Friends, and while it was a favorite growing up, certain episodes now feel outdated. There are jokes and moments that wouldn’t work today.”

Produced by Baweja Studios, Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is set to premiere on JioCinema on November 6.