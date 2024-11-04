Karan Johar gets candid about single parenthood fears, says, ‘I have a modern family situation’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared the complexities of his ‘modern family’ and the apprehension he feels about answering his children’s questions about their unique family structure. During an appearance on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the filmmaker shared his thoughts on single parenthood and the challenges of navigating societal expectations.

The conversation arose when actress Neelam Kothari discussed her divorce and her experience with adoption. Karan admitted to being deeply moved by Neelam’s story, particularly her concerns about addressing her daughter’s questions about their family.

“That really moved me because I remember those days so clearly. I really teared up, I was actually connecting to it on an emotional level. You spoke about your daughter and that’s also something that struck a chord with me. My constant fear is that I also have to deal with those questions from my own children about my circumstances and that I have a modern family situation,” he said.

Karan, a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi born through surrogacy in 2017, acknowledged the complexities of raising children in a society that often adheres to traditional family norms. “"They will find out things, and I will have to be answerable. Being a single parent, I know I am answerable to my children about so many aspects,” Karan added.

In a 2020 interview, Karan had addressed the challenges of openly discussing his sexual orientation in India, stating, “Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this.”

On the work front, Karan made a successful directorial comeback last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and remains a prominent producer under his Dharma Productions banner. However, recent reports suggest that Dharma Productions faced financial difficulties, leading Johar to sell a 50 per cent stake in the company to businessman Adar Poonawalla.