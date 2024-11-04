Preity Zinta shares heartwarming family pics from her Diwali celebrations

Recently, Preity also expressed appreciation for parents' hard work and sacrifices in a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself walking through the streets of Los Angeles, holding hands with her two children, with their backs to the camera.

Reflecting on her recent experience of handling parenting duties alone while Gene travelled for work, she wrote, “The past two weeks have been particularly challenging... waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing lunches, dropping and picking them up, making dinner, and putting them to bed.” She continued, “It made me realize the immense work and sacrifice parents put in, especially single moms and dads.”

On the professional front, Preity will next be seen in Lahore 1947, a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947, the film also stars Sunny Deol and is scheduled for release on January 26, 2025, aligning with Republic Day.