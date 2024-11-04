Samantha Ruth Prabhu de-stresses with weighted squats ahead of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to share her unique way of de-stressing—by doing weighted squats. In a video posted to her stories, she is seen lifting heavy weights, seemingly over 40 kilos, while wearing a black oversized T-shirt, shorts, and knee caps.

She captioned the post, “Destressing #CitadelHoneyBunny premieres today,” referring to her upcoming project. Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, stars Varun Dhawan alongside Samantha, who plays a spy. The film follows their characters as they adopt new identities and embark on an adventurous journey around the globe. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.