Samantha Ruth Prabhu de-stresses with weighted squats ahead of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ premiere

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to share her unique way of de-stressing—by doing weighted squats. In a video posted to her stories, she is seen lifting heavy weights, seemingly over 40 kilos, while wearing a black oversized T-shirt, shorts, and knee caps.
She captioned the post, “Destressing #CitadelHoneyBunny premieres today,” referring to her upcoming project. Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, stars Varun Dhawan alongside Samantha, who plays a spy. The film follows their characters as they adopt new identities and embark on an adventurous journey around the globe. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.
Samantha recently enjoyed a tranquil holiday in the beautiful landscapes of Rajasthan, sharing a series of photos that highlight her stunning looks, pottery sessions, and delicious culinary experiences. Among her outfits, she showcased one featuring the Tamil word Azhagi, meaning beautiful woman, symbolizing someone whose smile can light up the world.
In her post, the Kushi actress wrote, “A blissful few days. Now ready for a crazy November! How gorgeous is @sixsensesfortbarwara? A beautiful mix of old and new… Thank you for a wonderful experience!”
Earlier this week, Samantha was spotted arriving in Jaipur, where paparazzi captured her on a phone call at the airport. She continues to share glimpses of her adventures, including moments spent in nature alongside wildlife, with one post featuring a striking image of a tiger.