Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he has quit smoking, says, ‘I thought I wouldn’t feel breathless…but I still do’

Shah Rukh’s birthday was filled with warm wishes from family, friends, and fans. His daughter, Suhana Khan, shared a heartwarming collage of throwback photos, capturing cherished moments with her father. Gauri Khan, his wife, offered a glimpse into his birthday celebration with family and friends, posting a picture of the superstar cutting his cake.

Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan, and Vicky Kaushal, also extended their birthday greetings to the superstar.

While thousands of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, SRK opted for an indoor event to celebrate with his fans. However, his team showed appreciation for the Mumbai Police personnel managing the crowd by distributing food boxes filled with goodies.

This gesture of kindness, coupled with his personal revelation about quitting smoking, further endeared the actor to his fans. His birthday celebration was a testament to his enduring popularity and his ability to connect with his audience on a personal level.