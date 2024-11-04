Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber renew wedding vows in heartfelt family ceremony

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, celebrated 13 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives. Held on October 31, the event was a family affair, with their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher present. According to a source, the couple had wanted to renew their vows for some time but waited until their children were old enough to appreciate the significance.
“They feel that marrying initially is about discovering each other, but after facing life’s ups and downs together, renewing their vows means so much more,” the source shared.
The Maldives was a natural choice for the couple, given its special place in their hearts as a favourite family destination. Reports stated taht they timed the ceremony with their children's school break, ensuring that the whole family could participate. Sunny and Daniel wrote personal vows, and each of their children expressed their thoughts on family and togetherness. Daniel also surprised Sunny with a new engagement ring.
The ceremony was intentionally intimate and focused on family. Nisha walked down the aisle with her mother, while the boys waited for them. Sunny and Nisha wore custom gowns crafted by Sunny’s stylist friend, and the boys were dressed in simple white attire.