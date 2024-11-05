Abhishek Bachchan goes through life-altering moments in the trailer of ‘I Want To Talk’

The trailer of the upcoming movie I Want To Talk, which stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is helmed by the acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar, who is known for Vickey Donor and October.

The trailer shows Abhishek in multiple looks as he portrays the extraordinary journey of his character of Arjun through his various challenges and a unique perspective of the way he sees life.

The trailer promises of life changing lessons blended with subtle situational humour, which is a signature Shoojit Sircar style. The film stars an eclectic mix in the star cast including Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo. The moments captured in the trailer keep the viewers curious and craving for more. The trailer promises to take viewers on an unforgettable journey of life and the choice of how one chooses to live it.