Big B visits Siddhivinayak, Babulnath temples

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spent his day seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak and the Babulnath temple in Mumbai.

The actor mentioned on his blog, “A day filled with religious divinity, prayer and seeking the blessings of the Almighty .. Visits to the temples of Siddhivinayak .. Babulnath and the immense sense of belonging after ..Belief .. May there be peace and love ever.”

The Siddhivinayak Mandir was originally built by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil in November 1801. The temple is dedicated to Ganesha. It has a small mandap with the shrine for Siddhi Vinayak.

Talking about the Babulnath Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is one of the oldest temples in Maharashtra Girgaum Chowpatty area. Shiva in the form of the Lord of the Babul tree is the main deity in this temple. The faithful climb up to the mandir and obtain Darshan of the shivling and obtain blessings of the Lord.

On November 4, the icon penned his thoughts about Diwali indulgence, in which he shared that the “resistance to consumption that was being deliberately avoided, was broken due to unavoidable circumstances”.

Big B took to his blog, where he wrote, “Another Sunday gone by .. and the resistance to consumption that was being deliberately avoided, was broken due to unavoidable circumstances .. the belief was that perhaps psychologically I was doing the right , but on checking with the experts learnt that it had nothing to do with what I was assuming.”

He added, “A relief .. at times what we may think or believe to be beneficial to us , medically gets a negative .. and all the World suddenly feels a lot better… Best ever to consult before deciding on what is good for the body or not .. medicine and the medics have the knowledge .. we follow .. and we execute and , yes .. they were right and we were wrong.”